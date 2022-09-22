Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.