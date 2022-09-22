Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $116.09. 27,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.