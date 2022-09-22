Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 39,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

