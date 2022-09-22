Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 144,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 589,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 302,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

