Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 267,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

