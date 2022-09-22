Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FTEC traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 5,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.