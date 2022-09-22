Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 9.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $408,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 148,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,844,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 150,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.1 %

MA stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.23. 169,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

