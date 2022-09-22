Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.88

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.88 and last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 48920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.07.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

