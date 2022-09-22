MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Acquired by Vitruvian Partners LLP

Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,686 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte makes up approximately 4.0% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,706. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

