McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 4.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

