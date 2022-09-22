McBroom & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 3.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.71. 6,256,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,397,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

