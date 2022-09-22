McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.14. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

