McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.67. 1,009,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $211,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

