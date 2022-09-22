McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.