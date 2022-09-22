Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Kenneth D’entremont Purchases 10,000 Shares

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D’entremont bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,057 shares in the company, valued at C$704,547.83.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

MDP stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

