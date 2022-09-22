Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MEDXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 27,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.