MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

