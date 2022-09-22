Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %

MDT stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 196,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,792. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.52.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

