Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 196,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,792. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

