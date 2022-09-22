Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 4.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 196,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

