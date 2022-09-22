Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

