Memecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $76,373.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin launched on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.