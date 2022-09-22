Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $51.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Methanex Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $31.36 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1,051.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 16,427.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

