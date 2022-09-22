MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 13.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 282.6% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 593,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after buying an additional 438,286 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.2% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 69,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. 107,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

