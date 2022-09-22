Michael Gray Buys 10,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. 159,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,456. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.68.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

