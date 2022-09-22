Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.49 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Midas coin can now be bought for $30.87 or 0.00159097 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $80.49 million and approximately $743,548.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

