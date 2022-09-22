Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.39. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 79,300 shares traded.
Midland Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$31.40 million and a P/E ratio of -29.64.
Midland Exploration Company Profile
Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.
