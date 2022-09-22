MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $326.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $12.69 million and $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00006056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,285.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00147828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00275797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00751585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00601285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00600179 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,865,308 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.