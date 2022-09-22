Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 1.9%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 916,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
