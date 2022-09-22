Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.50 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.21.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.