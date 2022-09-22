Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.50 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.21.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
