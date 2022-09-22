MiniDOGE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186,738.34 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $186,738.34 and approximately $17,162.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004771 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MINIDOGE is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

