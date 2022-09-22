MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $186,738.34 and approximately $17,162.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004771 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

