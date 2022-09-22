MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00147642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00276037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00750016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00599942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00600179 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

