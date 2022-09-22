Mizuho Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $220.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.75.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $188.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average of $215.44.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

