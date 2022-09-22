Modex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.57 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Modex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modex has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $1.04 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modex has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,129.09 or 1.00075844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005774 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

