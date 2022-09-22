Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $286.22 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

