Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.