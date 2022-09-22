Monavale Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Monavale has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $760.16 or 0.03970052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00024816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00278369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002522 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00028463 BTC.

ErrorCoin (ERR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

