Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 3.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Mondelez International by 35.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 70,854 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 328,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,600. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

