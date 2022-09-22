Monero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103.29 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $140.43 or 0.00737142 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $103.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,050.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00148437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00278191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,177,739 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.