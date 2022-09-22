MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.83.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $11.63 on Thursday, reaching $197.83. 83,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,417. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.92 and its 200-day moving average is $316.17. MongoDB has a one year low of $209.45 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

