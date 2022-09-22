MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading 0.2% Higher

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.34. 24,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 52,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
MonotaRO Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.