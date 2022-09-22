Morgan Stanley Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $146.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSLR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.26.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.93. 52,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,177. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $140.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.