Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Volume Hits $127,861.00

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $127,861.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

