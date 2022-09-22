Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$17.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.7 %

MTL stock opened at C$14.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3220253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.