Munch Token Price Down 31.3% This Week (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Munch Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Munch Token has a market capitalization of $388,591.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Munch Token Coin Profile

Munch Token launched on April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Munch Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Munch Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Munch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

