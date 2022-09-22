Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $37.84 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $676,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 68,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $13,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 410,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

