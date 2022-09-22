Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.48. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

