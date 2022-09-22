Mvm Partners Llp Sells 11,485 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,903,183 shares in the company, valued at $257,486,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 1.4 %

Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -40.39. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

