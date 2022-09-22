MYCE (MYCE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,882.00

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One MYCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MYCE has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. MYCE has a market capitalization of $298,386.54 and approximately $47,882.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MYCE

MYCE (CRYPTO:MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2021. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official website is myce.world. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bloom platform is a service that provides use MYCE in real-life payment areas. MYCE becomes a token that proves itself as real goods, not just the value of stake tokens, and can be used to participate in economic activities in conjunction with utility tokens (BOUT) and other network blockchains. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

