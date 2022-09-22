National Bankshares Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNR. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.05.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$153.40. 219,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$104.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.